StockNews.com Lowers Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

LNDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Landec Stock Down 2.1 %

LNDC stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landec

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 387,400 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,176,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251,638 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter worth $1,335,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,517 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

