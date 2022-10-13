StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 7.7%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.46. 370,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,610,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

