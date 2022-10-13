Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stoneridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. 538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.73 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

