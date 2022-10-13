Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 35,500.0% in September

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 35,500.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,997. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
