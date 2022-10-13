Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 35,500.0% in September

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 35,500.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,997. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Stories

