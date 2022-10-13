StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases C$48,445.29 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.98 per share, with a total value of C$48,445.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,700 shares in the company, valued at C$476,677.73.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,940.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 3,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$16,470.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$248,472.40.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$248,705.60.
- On Friday, September 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.63 per share, with a total value of C$242,094.30.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.73 per share, with a total value of C$246,282.50.
- On Thursday, September 8th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 29,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.91 per share, with a total value of C$176,831.59.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$367,746.80.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Articles
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.