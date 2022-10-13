Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUBCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SUBCY stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

