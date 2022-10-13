Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,955. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $300.33 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

