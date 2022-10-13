Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been given a €15.50 ($15.82) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other reports. set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.50 ($14.80) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

SZU stock opened at €12.64 ($12.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a 52 week high of €15.72 ($16.04). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

