Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SMMF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Summit Financial Group to $30.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:SMMF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,863. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $352.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,919,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

