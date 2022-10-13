Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IJR stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,958. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

