Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 182 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,255,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $170.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,303,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

