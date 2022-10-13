Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.04. The company had a trading volume of 97,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,474. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.15 and a 200-day moving average of $243.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.33 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.