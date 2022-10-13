Sunburst Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 234,145 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TRMK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,247. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.