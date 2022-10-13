SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

SXC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,118. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $532.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 276.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 67,709 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

