Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$63.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight Capital downgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.74.

TSE SU traded up C$0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.14. 3,156,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,977,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$53.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. In other news, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at C$64,843. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at C$1,896,131.02.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

