SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.87.
SunPower stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 218,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,427. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.
In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
