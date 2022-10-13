SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.87.

SunPower Price Performance

SunPower stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 218,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,427. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

