SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $21.47

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $19.67. SunPower shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 50,826 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

SunPower Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SunPower by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

