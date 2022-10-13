SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $21.47

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $19.67. SunPower shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 50,826 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.
SunPower Stock Down 8.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.91.
Insider Transactions at SunPower
In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SunPower by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
