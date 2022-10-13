SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 90.33% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

