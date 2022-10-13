Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUP remained flat at $3.32 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,763. The company has a market cap of $89.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.89. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.20 million.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 188,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,981,804 shares in the company, valued at $19,909,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 188,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,981,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,909,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 208.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 30.0% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 629,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 145,084 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 79.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 106,858 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 77.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

