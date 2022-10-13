Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.13 and last traded at C$9.07. Approximately 58,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 966,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.66. The company has a market cap of C$772.72 million and a PE ratio of 10.80.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.51. The business had revenue of C$213.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 4.27%.

Insider Activity at Surge Energy

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 30,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total value of C$292,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,318,569.54.

About Surge Energy

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.