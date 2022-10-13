sUSD Price Reaches $1.01 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005202 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $64.73 million and $4.39 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.72 or 0.27253824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010644 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 64,113,771 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD (SUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. sUSD has a current supply of 64,671,315.62931172. The last known price of sUSD is 1.00855293 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $2,705,776.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.synthetix.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.