sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $65.45 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 64,972,641 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD (SUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. sUSD has a current supply of 64,671,315.62931172. The last known price of sUSD is 1.00855293 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $2,705,776.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.synthetix.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

