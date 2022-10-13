SushiSwap Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00006187 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $152.35 million and $88.76 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SushiSwap has a current supply of 244,542,058.52552503 with 127,244,443 in circulation. The last known price of SushiSwap is 1.14024547 USD and is down -8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $51,574,956.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sushi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

