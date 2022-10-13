Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from CHF 83 to CHF 79. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Swiss Re traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 194546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSREY. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Swiss Re Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

