Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.
