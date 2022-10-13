Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 105,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

