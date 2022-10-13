Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

TAIT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 2,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

