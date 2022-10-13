Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.9% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,019,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 112,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $3,261,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TSM opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.