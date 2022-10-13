Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $64.11

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.11, but opened at $65.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 359,137 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,019,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000,000 after acquiring an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 112,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

