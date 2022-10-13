TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.05. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 81,455 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,336 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,979,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 960.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.