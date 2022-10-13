Tangible Reaches One Day Volume of $219.00 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $58.64 million and approximately $219.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00009762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.26 or 0.27273454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.80156458 USD and is up 51.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $223.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

