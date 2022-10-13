Tangible (TNGBL) Price Reaches $1.80 on Top Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00009430 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded 52.8% lower against the dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $58.63 million and approximately $227.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.19124833 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

