Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of TGT opened at $154.16 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

