Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 303000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Tarku Resources Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Tarku Resources Company Profile
Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.
