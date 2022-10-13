Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Tata Motors Stock Performance
Shares of TTM opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.72. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $35.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tata Motors
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 87.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tata Motors by 50.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
