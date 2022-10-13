Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors Stock Performance

Shares of TTM opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.72. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 87.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tata Motors by 50.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.