TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. TechTarget comprises 1.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,756,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,451,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 1.00. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.93 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.