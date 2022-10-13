Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.98.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.00. 969,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,498. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.05 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The company has a market cap of C$24.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.44.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

