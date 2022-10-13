Teekay (NYSE:TK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Teekay Stock Performance

TK opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $153.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

About Teekay

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Teekay during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 104.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

See Also

