Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE:TRC opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $386.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

About Tejon Ranch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,255,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 10.7% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 14.9% in the second quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 173,701 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Articles

