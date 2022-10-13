Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 9,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,391. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

