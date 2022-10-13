Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. Telcoin has a market cap of $67.69 million and $655,132.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Telcoin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,968,700,557.96 in circulation. The last known price of Telcoin is 0.00125265 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $1,339,967.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.telco.in/.”

