Teleflex (TFX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2022 – Teleflex is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Teleflex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $236.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $241.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $5.32 on Thursday, hitting $192.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,816. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $381.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

