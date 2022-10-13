Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Up 4.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 189,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,014,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92.
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
