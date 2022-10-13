Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Up 4.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 189,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,014,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Tellurian Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tellurian Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Tellurian by 11.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

