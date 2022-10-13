Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 665.2% in September

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 665.2% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 42,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $19.17.
Templeton Dragon Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.2981 per share. This is a positive change from Templeton Dragon Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund
Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
