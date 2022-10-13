Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 665.2% in September

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 665.2% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 42,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.2981 per share. This is a positive change from Templeton Dragon Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,347,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,249,000 after acquiring an additional 302,094 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,090,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 479,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.