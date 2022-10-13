Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.69.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 5.5 %

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. 3,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 243.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,433,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 1,016,357 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $28,690,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 538,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.