Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.72. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,794,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $21,286,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 657,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,029,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

