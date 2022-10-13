Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TER. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.30.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.38. 69,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,994. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Teradyne by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 36.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after purchasing an additional 713,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,220,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,521,000 after purchasing an additional 302,472 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

