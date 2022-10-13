Terex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Terex has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Terex to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Terex Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 626,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 50.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter worth $216,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

