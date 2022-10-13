Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.81. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

