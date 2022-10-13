Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TTEK traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,797. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.71.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 364,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 19.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $1,974,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

