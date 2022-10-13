Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TGH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $2,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.