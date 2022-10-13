Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Textainer Group Stock Down 0.4 %
TGH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.37.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Textainer Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $2,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
